Petrol cost Rs 90 per Litre and diesel crosses Rs 81 per Litre in MP

Petrol price touched Rs 90 per litre and diesel Rs 81/ litre in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday as oil companies raised prices for the 19th day. In the state capital, petrol costs Rs 87.53 per litre and diesel Rs79.47 per litre on the day. Petrol price has seen an increase of Rs 9.34 per liter since June 7 when it was available for Rs78.19/L. In 19 straight days, diesel price has gone up by Rs 16.59 per litre; it was sold at Rs 62.85/L on June 7 in the city.
Anuppur district leads in the state in petrol price where it costs Rs90 per litre. Close on heels are other districts like Rewa where petrol price has touched Rs 89.96/L, in Balaghat petrol costs Rs89.50/L, Burhanpur Rs89.08/L, Chhindwara Rs 89.01/L, Sheopur Rs89.21/L, Satna 89.24/L and Harda Rs89/L.
Diesel price has spiraled to new heights in the state and it is being sold at Rs 81 per liter in at four places—Balaghat (Rs81.26/L), Anuppur (Rs81.89/L), Rewa (81.68/L), Satna (Rs81.02/L), Shahdol (81.10/L).
The 19th daily increase in rates since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision, has taken diesel prices to fresh highs.
MP Petrol pumps dealers Association president Ajay Singh said, “Prices of diesel and petrol is going upward as government is constantly increasing cess and VAT frequently. State government increased cess by Re1 in this period while oil companies have done their job due to which, prices are soaring. In Bhopal, diesel price soared maximum by Rs16.59 per litre since June 7 and petrol prices went up by Rs9.34 per litre during same period.”
