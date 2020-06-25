Petrol cost Rs 90 per Litre and diesel crosses Rs 81 per Litre in MP

Petrol price touched Rs 90 per litre and diesel Rs 81/ litre in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday as oil companies raised prices for the 19th day. In the state capital, petrol costs Rs 87.53 per litre and diesel Rs79.47 per litre on the day. Petrol price has seen an increase of Rs 9.34 per liter since June 7 when it was available for Rs78.19/L. In 19 straight days, diesel price has gone up by Rs 16.59 per litre; it was sold at Rs 62.85/L on June 7 in the city.

Anuppur district leads in the state in petrol price where it costs Rs90 per litre. Close on heels are other districts like Rewa where petrol price has touched Rs 89.96/L, in Balaghat petrol costs Rs89.50/L, Burhanpur Rs89.08/L, Chhindwara Rs 89.01/L, Sheopur Rs89.21/L, Satna 89.24/L and Harda Rs89/L.