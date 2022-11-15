PESA Act comes into existence in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | FP PHOTO

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): PESA (Panchayats Extension of Scheduled Areas) Act has come into force in Madhya Pradesh from Tuesday onwards. The state government announced the implementation of the Act in presence of President Droupadi Murmu in the Tribal Pride Day function held in Lalpur village of Shahdol on Tuesday.

Governor Mangu Bhai, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, cabinet ministers, and others including Faggan Singh Kulaste were present on this occasion.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the PESA Act will be implemented with communal harmony. He said the PESA Act is to empower the rights of tribals. It is not against anyone, backward class and general class people do not need to fear it.

Talking about various provisions of the PESA Act, he said that it is about giving rights to the jungle, land, and water. Now without the consent of gram sabha, land for any project, the dam cannot be taken.

Announcing that religious conversion through the medium of allurement will not be allowed on the soil of Madhya Pradesh, he said gram sabha will have the right of maintaining ponds. Gram Sabha will amass the forest produce and even it can decide the rates of it. If someone comes to tribal villages to get the manpower and takes away the villagers outside, then he will have to first inform the gram sabha with all kinds of details that why villagers are being taken away and where. This will help in providing necessary help to villagers if they are caught in any kind of problem.

Talking about the money lender sharks, he said that no one can lend money beyond the fixed interest rate and has to inform gram sabha that he had given a certain amount of interest to a certain person. A new wine shop will not be opened without the permission of Gram Sabha which will also have the right to survey mines. Even Gram Sabha’s Peace and dispute redressal committee will solve the small disputes. Police stations have to inform gram sabha about any FIR registered against anyone.

