Bhopal: MP is going to see rapid development, says President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu, Governor Mangubhai Patel, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a civic reception hosted in honour of the President at the Raj Bhawan in Bhopal on Tuesday . | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu said Madhya Pradesh is going to move ahead rapidly on the development path and its positive impact will be visible on each and every section of the society.

“Madhya Pradesh contributed immensely in many fields. It is ahead in food grain production. It received the award of cleanliest state of late and Indore city clinched cleanliest city tag for the sixth time,” said the President.

The President was addressing a civic reception hosted in her honour at the Raj Bhawan on Tuesday evening.

President Droupadi Murmu virtually laid the foundation stone of the Ratapani-Obedullaganj-Itarsi Fourlane Project (NH-46) of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. She also laid the foundation stone of Maximum Microbial Containment Laboratory (BSL-4) at the Defense Research and Development Institute, Gwalior (of the Ministry of Defense) virtually.

Governor presenting memento to the President at Raj Bhawan on Tuesday | FP

Addressing the gathering, the President said Madhya Pradesh has the biggest forest area in the country. It also has many national parks and sanctuaries. Cheetah’s were brought to Kuno National Park. Madhya Pradesh renamed railway station after Gond queen Rani Kamlapati. Many great personalities such as Dr Ambedkar, former President late Shankar Dayal Sharma, former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee were connected with Madhya Pradesh. State is gifted with scenic beauty. Madhya Pradesh is also known for various other personalities including Kalidas, Tansen, Ustad Allauddin Khan etc. Madhya Pradesh’s Bhimbetka, Sanchi, Khajuraho have the status of UNESCO.

President Droupadi Murmu accorded a guard of honour on her arrival, in Bhopal on Tuesday. | ANI

Governor Mangubhai Patel in his address said President Droupadi Murmu has inspired people of the country and instilled faith in them after becoming the first Tribal President of the country. He recounted various works done by her while remaining in public life.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the life of President Droupadi Murmu is inspiring. She remained firm even in adverse situations and during her journey from clerk to President she inspired crores of people, said Chouhan. Later she was elected MLA, served as minister, Governor and contributed to the development of the country.

On the occasion, the Governor also presented a memento of Sanchi Stupa to the President. CM also presented a book on tribal resources of Madhya Pradesh.