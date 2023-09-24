People Showered Blessings On Jan Ashirwad Yatras: Shukla

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and Public Relations Rajendra Shukla has said the people across the state showered blessings on five Jan Ashirwad Yatras taken out by the BJP.

He made the statement at a press conference at the conclusion of the Yatra in Narmadapuram. The press conference was held in the BJP office.

The Yatra that concluded in Narmadapuram began from Chitrakoot associated with Lord Ram on September 3.

Other Yatras were taken out from Neemuch, Mandla, Sheopur and Khandwa.

The blessings of Lord Ram are with the BJP which has vowed to protest Sanatan Dharma and spread Indian culture, Shukla said.

The 10, 643-km Yatra successfully completed because of the blessing of Lord Ram, he said, adding that the Yatra passed through 210 constituencies in the state and the party leaders held direct interaction with more than 25 lakh people.

He also said that those who took part in the Yatra highlighted the welfare schemes launched by the BJP governments in the state and at the Centre.

Shukla further said that the people showered blessings on the Yatra, because the BJP developed the state.

Legislator from Seoni Malwa Prem Shankar Verma, president of the state unit of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha Maya Narolia and party’s district unit president Madhavdas Agarwal were present.

Besides, there were BJP’s city Mahila wing president Archana Purohit, Piyush Sharma and others.

Khadi emporium inaugurated in Narmadapuram

An emporium of Khadi Gramodyog Board has been inaugurated in RCC Mall at Kothi Bazar, Narmadapuram.

Chairman of Khadi Gramodyog Board Jitendra Singh Litoriya, who has been given the status of a cabinet minister, was the chief guest at the function held on Thursday.

Legislator from Sohagpur Vijay Pal Singh, chairperson of Nagar Palika Neetu Yadav and other eminent people of the town were present at the function.

Litoriya said his department had decided to open Khadi emporium at four places, including Narmadapuram, in the state.

According to him, the purpose is to provide Khadi clothes to people.

The government is generating jobs for trained artisans and weavers in rural areas under Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

The MP Khadi Board has launched Kabira Khadi and Vindhya Valley Brand to generate employment, Litoriya said.

Besides clothes, 110 units of the Board are producing various items of daily use like pickles, Papad, Morabba, oil, flour, Besan and Dalia, he said.

They are being sold under the attractive packs of Vindhya Valley Brand.

On this occasion, the Board is also giving 20+10% of discount on Kabira Khadi Brand products and 20% on Vindhya Valley Brand products.