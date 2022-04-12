People get inspiration to face challenges by respecting changes: MP Governor

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel said here on Tuesday people got inspiration and confidence to face the challenges of life by respecting the changes which were giving new direction to the society, as per official statement.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the contribution of the honoured talents to the society showed that a man could command the universe by recognizing his capabilities.

Governor Patel and CM Chouhan were addressing the Champions of Change Award ceremony at Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Center here on Tuesday.

Governor Mangubhai Patel honoured chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with the Champions of Change Award.

Governor Mangubhai Patel felicitates former Governor of Uttar Pradesh with Champion of Change at Minto Hall on Tuesday. | FP

Governor said, “Respect for those who promote life values for inclusive development strengthens harmony and goodwill in the society. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the world has recognized the power of our democratic institutions, economic power, scientific prowess, culture and diversity.”

The governor said with the completion of the 75th anniversary of independence, it had to be ensured that the barriers related to economic empowerment of women were removed. Efforts for justice and development opportunities for the deprived sections of the society must be expanded. Efforts should be made to bring them into the mainstream with high standards.

CM Chouhan said the state had become proud by honouring the talents who brought laurels to different areas of the society.

All winners of Champion of Change pose with Governor Mangubhai Patel after felicitation at Minto Hall on Tuesday. | FP

Referring to the thoughts of Swami Vivekananda and the context of Mahabharata, he said, “Life has to continue to move forward. Honour is just a stepping stone. The destination has still to be reached. Those who work by recognizing their talents, get better results.”

He said the honor of those with the designation along with those who had done outstanding work through hard work and dedication throughout their life showed the impartiality of the jury. At the same time, it gave inspiration to others to follow the example of the talents.

Former Chief Justice of Supreme Court Justice KG Balakrishnan congratulated the award winners.Former Indian diplomat Dayakar Ratakonda briefed about the jury. Jury member Ved Pratap Vaidik recalled the excellent work and nature of the respected personalities. He also gave an introduction of their individuality.

Tuesday, April 12, 2022