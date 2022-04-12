Bhopal: More than 21500 acre land worth Rs 18146 cr cleared from land mafia and others in 2 yrs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As much as government and private land worth Rs 18146 crore was cleared across the state in the past two years from the clutches of land mafia, goons, habitual criminals and others who had encroached upon it, as per official information.

The land was freed during the period from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2022 in a special campaign launched jointly by district administration and police as per instructions from chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, as per official information.

During the period, 12,640 illegal constructions which came up on the encroached land like houses, shops, godowns, marriage gardens, illegal factories etc. by encroachers were either demolished or removed as per rules.

As many as 188 land mafia were arrested under National Security Act (NSA)and 498 land mafia were externed from their respective districts.

