Bhopal: Congress fact finding team’s visit to Khargone stuck due to curfew

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The five member panel constituted by the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee is waiting for permission from district administration to visit violence hit Khargone, said team member of the committee.

The Congress party had constituted a five-member fact finding team to probe into violence in Khargone during Ram Navami on Sunday.

The fact finding panel is headed by former minister and MLA Sajjan Singh Verma. Other members include former minister Mukesh Nayak and Bala Bachhan, former MP Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi and state president of minority cell Sheikh Aleem.

“Whole town is placed under curfew. We had a discussion with divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma regarding the visit to Khargone. The probe panel is all set to go the moment we are granted permission,” said Sheikh Aleem, member of the team and president of the minority wing of state Congress.

He said that members will try to meet people from all communities besides looking into reasons that led to communal violence. The team will also look into administrative failures and recommend corrective measures.

The members of the probe panel will visit spots where violence erupted, meet people and gather facts and present them before MP Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 12:30 PM IST