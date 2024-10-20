Pay Attention To Ancient Construction Techniques: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said that along with use of modern technologies in construction of roads and infrastructure development, attention should be paid on ancient construction techniques. He cited example of Upper Lake constructed by Raja Bhoj 1,000 years ago.

He said Upper Lake was an example of how a lake could be constructed by exercising austerity and how proper water management was possible. He was addressing the inaugural session of IRC seminar at Ravindra Bhawan here on Saturday.

He said coins minted during period of king Ashoka and Vikramaditya had signs of squares and roads, which depict importance of roads of that time. It shows once Ujjain remained centre point of road network. He expressed gratitude to union minister for road transport Nitin Gadkari for approving Bhopal-Kanpur four-lane road costing Rs 3,589 crore. He also said Gadkari would give gift of Rs 25,000 crore to the state soon.

Creating ponds

PWD minister Rakesh Singh said that department’s Lok Path app had proved to be a mile stone in repairing roads. Now, department is working on the plan of creating ponds at that place from where contractors excavate mud for use in road construction work. These ponds will provide a water resource for farmers and will also increase the ground water level.