Parking vehicle At Bhopal's Gandhi Medical College To Cost Rs ₹10 Per Hour

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gandhi Medical College (GMC) administration is all set to enforce ‘high-paid parking’ charges to check overcrowding and entry of unwarranted elements on the campus for safety concern. The administration will charge around Rs 10/hour for using the paid parking lot.

Notably, there is already a multi-level parking on the campus but visitors prefer parking their vehicle anywhere but there. Vehicle owners will have to shell out the parking fee on an hourly basis before entry in the GMC-Hamidia Hospital campus.

The imposition of the parking fee will discourage unwarranted elements strolling on the campus. No unauthorized entry will be allowed inside the campus, said GMC administration. Speaking about the plan, GMC dean Dr Kavita N Singh said, “Imposing high-paid parking charges on per hour basis is the only way for us to check overcrowding on the campus that comprises GMC, Hamidia, Sultania and Kamla Nehru hospitals.

We will implement the same at the earliest. Unwanted elements roam on the campus and we cannot do anything to check it.” Thus if anyone wants to visit GMC, he/she will have to park their vehicle at paid-parking, said the dean.

However, there is no paid-parking at Mantralaya where people from all over the state visit to meet officials at Vallabh Bhavan, Vindhyachal and Satpura Bhavan. Hospital emergency department has already restricted entry of patients’ attendants. A patient is allowed to have one attendant accompanying him/her.

The GMC college administration is facing major issues due to overcrowding on the GMC campus which houses three medical care facilities namely - Hamidia Hospital, Sultania Hospital and Kamla Nehru. Besides, another respiratory research centre will be developed after the shifting of the TB hospital.

In addition to patients and attendants, there are a number of places of worship on the GMC premises and so many people also come to the premises to offer prayers. Thus it becomes difficult for the administration to handle overcrowding.

Quote

“Parking charge will be high and it will be strictly implemented. Even if I park my own vehicle and if it is not registered here, I will have to pay for using the parking lot.”

--Dr Kavita N Singh Dean, GMC