 Bhopal: Whistles Distributed To Women Doctors, Staffers In Gandhi Medical College To Ward Off Danger
Bhopal: Whistles Distributed To Women Doctors, Staffers In Gandhi Medical College To Ward Off Danger

Doctors’ safety post RG Kar Medical College incident. Blow a whistle on sensing danger!

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 12:50 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Whistles Distributed To Women Doctors, Staffers In Gandhi Medical College To Ward Off Danger | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Whistles have been distributed to women doctors, paramedical staff, and other workers in Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, to blow when they perceive safety threats in the medical college and the attached hospital campus. The issue of the safety of doctors and paramedical staff on the hospital and college premises has been raised following the gruesome rape of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

The distribution of whistles is one of the measures undertaken by the administration. The healthcare professionals have been asked to blow a whistle in an emergency situation, as this would allow them to quickly and loudly signal for immediate help. GMC dean Dr. Kavita N. Singh informed Free Press, “It is not possible to provide security guards to every lady doctor and paramedical staff. There is no problem during the daytime as the campus remains crowded. At night, lady workers have issues, so I have distributed whistles to blow whenever they feel unsafe on campus, either during the day or at night. The duty security guards would rush to them and ensure they are safe and sound.”

According to the Junior Doctors Association (JUDA), there are many challenges on the campus as far as safety is concerned. Encroachment and overcrowding on the premises are two major issues. Unwanted elements keep strolling on campus without any purpose.  

The Gandhi Medical College (GMC) campus houses Hamidia, Sultania, and Kamla Nehru hospitals. The campus always remains overcrowded with patients, their attendants, visitors, and medical staff. Additionally, the campus houses places of worship, so people belonging to different religions visit and offer prayers.

Over crowing is also a major factor in MGM, Indore and doctors raised the issue with authority concerned. While in Rewa medical college, construction of a boundary wall on the campus has been raised multiple times. Dr Manoj Indulkar, Dean Rewa Medical College, said, “Construction of boundary wall is a major issue and so far, no concrete steps have been taken in this regard.”   

