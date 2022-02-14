Panel of names for Madhya Pradesh DGP post yet to be sent to UPSC: Additional chief secretary, Home Dr Rajesh Rajora

BHOPAL: ‘Sudhir Saxena will be the new director general of police (DGP)’ was a post that went viral on social media on Monday prompting department of Home to issue a clarification in this regard.

Born on November 15, 1964 and native of Madhya Pradesh Sudhir Kumar Saxena is 1987 batch IPS officer who is currently working with the Central government on deputation.

Additional chief secretary, Home Dr Rajesh Rajora said, “Given consideration of names at a higher level for the post of DGP the panel of names has not been sent to UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) yet.”

The social media post said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave his consent to the name of Saxena for his appointment on the post of DGP and that those in the race for the post included Pawan Jain, Arvind Kumar and Rajiv Tandon.

Notably, the incumbent DGP Vivek Johari is going to retire in March this year. He had got two years tenure in March 2020.

As a panel of names is to be sent to the UPSC the state government is to decide on the names soon.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 07:30 PM IST