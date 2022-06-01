Panchayat and urban body polls: Minimising MCC time is biggest challenge, says SEC

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh has said that the biggest challenge in the elections was to minimise the period of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

It hampers development project besides having other repercussions. It is not a good thing to have the model code in force for a long time, Singh told media here on Wednesday.

The model code of conduct was applicable in rural areas from May 27, the date of announcement of panchayat elections. With the announcement of urban body, the model code of conduct has come into force in the state. Overall, the code of conduct will remain in force for 52 days, added Singh.

Panchayat elections will be held on June 25, July 1 and July 8. There are several areas where panchayat elections will not be held on July 8.

About 55,000 EVMs will be made available for elections. As many as 30,761 EVMs will be used for elections. In all, 18,689 EVMs (including reserve EVMs) will be used in first phase and 12,072 in second phase.

In all, 87,937 employees will be deployed for voting. Elections will be conducted through EVMs. The polling time will be from 7 am to 5 pm.

Delimitation

The delimitation of Gadhakota municipal council and Khurai municipal council in Sagar district, Malajkhand municipal council in Balaghat district is underway. In these 3 urban bodies, the process of ward division and reservation of wards is on. After the process of ward division, the voter list will be prepared.

The government is taking action to divide wards of the newly formed 6 urban bodies. After this, commission will prepare voter list.

Vital statistics

Total urban bodies: 413

Municipal corporations: 16

Municipalities: 99

Municipal councils: 298 (including 35 newly formed councils)

