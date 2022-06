People take part in a programme organised on the anniversary of merger of Princely States at Shaheed Gate in Bhopal on Wednesday. The Bhopal princely state was taken over by Union Government of India on June 1, 1949 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended his best wishes to people of Bhopal on Bhopal Merger Day, through social media.

“This auspicious time came on June 1, 1949, two years after the independence of the country, when Bhopal became an integral part of India,” said Chouhan. He said in order to achieve this wonderfully auspicious and proud moment, countless of our people had made sacrifices. He said, “I bow at the feet of determined, brave sons.”