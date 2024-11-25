Overheard In Bhopal: Unhappy Officer, Making Efforts, Showering Knowledge, Waiting For Godot? & More |

Unhappy officer

A senior bureaucrat looks unhappy these days. He has been recently removed from an important department. It was heard that the rest of the departments the Sahib had were to go out of his hands. It was an act of grace of the head of the state that he let this department be with him, but after his transfer, the Sahib is scared. For some time, the Sahib had been feeling that his relationship with the head of the state was very warm, but the shock of the transfer has upset him. The Sahib made some plans in the department, but they fell through after the order. There are reports that some people of the department, which is still with the Sahib, are not happy with him. This department may be in trouble in the coming days. The Sahib is making all efforts to keep the department with him.

Waiting for Godot?

A couplet of Faiz Ahmad Ahmad Faiz – Eik umeed se dil bahlata raha, ek tamanna saatati raahi raat bhar – aptly describes the situation which a retired IAS officer is in. Madam, who has been retired, hopes to be rehabilitated to an important position. She is pulling out all the stops to get it. Some people, close to Ma’am, are also making efforts, so that she may get the position she is vying for. People close to Ma’am say she is ahead of those whose names are being considered for that important position. It is also claimed that there had been some misunderstandings which were allayed. There are reports that a decision on the post will be taken next month. The head of the state has already mulled over some probable names for it. Before appointing someone, RSS’s approval will be taken, but there may be a surprising decision as always happens in the appointment to some important positions.

Making efforts

An IPS officer is pulling out all the stops to lay his hands on a post considered important by the officials of the police department. This officer is sparing no effort to get it. There are reports that the officer has been assured of being given the post of his choice in the coming days. In fact, after the joining of the Director General of Police, there will be a surgery in the police department. The IPS officer is keen on getting the position during that likely reshuffle. The position the officer is holding now is also very important, but the Sahib’s aim is to get that post. The officer, already holding the position, understands that he may be transferred in the coming days. The chances of backhand deals in the department have become slimmer than what they previously were. Against this backdrop, he is making efforts, so that even if he is shifted from this department, he may get an important position.

Will he stay?

There are speculations in a department, after the posting of a Principal Secretary (PS), over how long the Sahib will stay there. The reason behind such speculations is that four principal secretaries and three directors have been changed in the department in the past 11 months. The PS, who was in the department at the time of the formation of the government, was transferred after a few days. The PS, transferred to the department in place of his previous counterpart, went on deputation. As a result, there was no PS for a long time. Another PS, immediately after his shifting to the department, was sent out. Then, another PS was conveyed to the department that is considered problematic and faces one problem or the other. The PS, who has been posted there, keeps away from any dispute. Ergo, after his posting, there are speculations over how long he will remain there. The employees of the department are also fed up with the frequent transfers, for every time an officer joins, they have to put up cases afresh before him. They also want an officer to stay in the department at least for some time.

To be or not to be!

“Jana tha Japan pahunch gaye Chin, Samajh gaye na… (I had to go to Japan, but went to China, do you understand…?)” This song suitably portrays the current situation of an IPS officer who wanted to become the Inspector General (IG) of a division and made all efforts for it. The IG Sahib also used his clouts in the parent organisation of the BJP. An officer, who is working in the division the Sahib wanted to go to, is on the verge of retirement. A powerful leader of the BJP used his influence to stop the Sahib’s transfer before retirement. Ergo, the government found a middle path and sent the IG Sahib to another division. After being transferred to this division, he was satisfied, but not very happy. His heart is still in the division of his choice. The Sahib has been told that once the present officer retires, the government will ponder over his request for transfer to the division. The IG Sahib also knows nobody can say what will happen in the coming days.

Showering knowledge

A Principal Secretary (PS) and a commissioner of a department are fed up with the knowledge that the minister often showers on them. Instead of properly handling the department, the minister, who wants to run it on the RSS agenda, showers knowledge on the officers at every meeting. So, he always comes up with new proposals. The PS and the commissioner have understood that it is not possible to carry out those proposals. Apart from the minister’s suggestions, there is pressure of court cases on the officials. For this reason, they are overburdened. So, both want to leave this place. The commissioner has been trying to get an important position for a long time, but his efforts came to naught. Now that a new Bade Sahib has joined, his hopes to get an important department have become very high.