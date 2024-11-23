Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Stoic Silence, Birthday Politics, Lure Of Lucre, Chaotic Congress & More | FP Cartoon

Stoic silence

The way a senior leader of the BJP, usually very sensitive about his family buttoned his lip over an incident, has surprised many. When the statue of his father, who was a very powerful leader of the Congress, was desecrated, he bit his tongue, though the opposition prodded him into saying something over it. About this leader, it is said that after joining the BJP, he has matured a lot, and now, he knows when to speak and what to speak. But there were reports that he was deeply hurt about the incident. There have been some changes in him in the past few months. When he switched over to the BJP, he was eager to meet its leaders and workers, but now, he keeps away from them. His being slighted in the politics of a particular region has dampened his enthusiasm. So, he is paying attention to the Central Government’s work.

Birthday politics (cartoon1)

Many people from different parts of the state visited the home town of a senior Congress leader on his birthday. He celebrated the occasion with such fanfare after a long time, but some people smelt politics in it. Those who are feeling ignored in the Congress went to meet the leader on his birthday. By celebrating his birthday with great enthusiasm, he has conveyed a message to the party leadership that there are still many Congressmen to stand by him. Before this event, another Congress leader displayed his strength on his birthday, but it was of no use. On the other hand, the birthday of another Congress leader was celebrated, but it lacked such splendour as was seen on the birthdays of other leaders. He tried to convey the message of simplicity to the party leadership. The party workers across the state discuss the birthday politics among their leaders. They say despite being out of power for such a long time, these leaders have yet to learn how to keep away from internal wrangling.

Lure of lucre

A minister, who always hogs the limelight, is looking very upset these days. The amount of his share of carrots has reduced. The ministers who previously headed the department had no dearth of sweetener. They used to get dough from all corners, but now, the cabbage the minister is laying his hands on is less than what his predecessors used to reap. Nevertheless, because there are opportunities to do backhand deals in the department, the expectations of the party workers and others are very high. This is the reason why the minister is mounting pressure on the officers to increase his share of carrots. For this reason, his relationship with one of the officers has soured. There are reports that the minister pulled up the officer on some occasions. The incidents, taking place in the department, have impacted another wing, also functioning under the minister. He is pressuring officials of this department, too, to give him more payola. They are discussing the minister’s ache for lucre. The officials of both the departments tell each other the tales about the minister, which have also reached the higher-ups in the government.

Two legislators active

Two legislators of the ruling party are in discussion these days. Both aspire to become the BJP’s state unit president. To get the crown, both are trying to please the head of the state. One of them is using every occasion to appear in all the events with the Big Boss. The legislator invites the Boss to many events organised by him. Similarly, the legislator, leaving all other work, goes to the events which the Big Boss takes part in. Someone has told the legislator that if he does not get the Big Boss’s support, he will never be able to become the party’s state unit president, and the law-maker is pulling out all the stops to win his heart. The other legislator, too, often meets the Big Boss on some pretext or the other. Because the MLA has been associated with the Big Boss for a long time, the latter cannot refuse to meet him. Many leaders of the BJP are amused by the activities of these two legislators.

Chaotic Congress

The situation the state Congress is in has sparked confusion among some leaders who are worried about their political future. One such leader is consulting astrologers to know about his future in politics. He is close to many leaders in the BJP. So, he is consulting astrologers to know whether his future is secure in the Congress or he should join the BJP, but the astrologers seem to have confused him, because they are giving him assorted opinions. Some of them advised him to remain with the Congress and others suggested him to switch over to the BJP. Upset by his defeat in the assembly election, this leader may take a major decision in the coming days.

Pink in health

An ex-legislator of the BJP is selective about food, because he is health conscious. The way this octogenarian politician maintains his health may even make a 20-year-old feel jealous. When he recently visited Mandalay to meet a secretary-rank officer and was waiting at the lounge, someone recognised him and began to interact with him. The person concerned was so impressed by his physical fitness that he could not resist himself from asking such a senior politician what he actually did to keep fit. On hearing the health-related question, the politician threw a benign smile at him and said it was his eating habits that kept him healthy. He has given up on potatoes, rice and various other foods. He also keeps his blood pressure and sugar level under control. As a young man he saw the country get independence, the octogenarian politician said. Besides being in the pink, he has an ever-green memory.