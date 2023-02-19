Overheard in Bhopal: Honest officer scared & fight for commission

Representative Pic |

CS in waiting

Two officers posted to the Centre are waiting in the wings for the post of chief secretary (CS) in Madhya Pradesh. The name of one of the officers was recently doing the rounds for the coveted position. He longs to return to the state these days. The officer is sparing no effort to take over as the CS. He hopes if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returns to power, he will be the CS. Similarly, the other officer is waiting for the Congress’s return to power, and he is sure that if the opposition forms the next government, he will become the CS. The officer is close to a senior Congress leader whom he often meets in Delhi. The bureaucrats in the state feel that if the Congress forms the next government, his chances of becoming the CS are bright. Nonetheless, only the time will tell whether one of the two officers becomes the next CS or a third person hits the bull’s-eye.

Only two ways

It is generally expected of the regular recruit young IAS officers that they will do something out of the ordinary when they get collectorship for the first time. But the situation has changed. As soon as young officers take over as collectors, they begin to play T-20 and try to score runs as quickly as possible. A collector Sahib is playing T-20 cricket match in a district these days. Only three months have passed since he was posted to the district, but he has begun to make quick bucks from the mining contractors. He takes money for every work he does and, because of his wrong deeds, he has hogged the limelight in the district. About this officer, it is said that there are two ways of getting a work done. The collector does a work either on the order of a BJP leader or by taking dough. The higher-ups in the state capital are also acquainted with the officer’s wrong deeds. Now, it is to be seen how long he can continue his money-making biz.

Minister, money, yatra

The Vikas Yatras taken out by the government together with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is weighing heavily on officers of a department. The minister of the department takes money for each work. He has issued a firman to the officers to make arrangements for the Yatra separately. The minister told officers of the department to provide food to all those who would take part in it. Apart from that, the minister’s personal assistant (PA) asked the officials to deposit a fixed amount for other arrangements. Many officers of the department sent the amount to the PA. Those who have failed do so are getting threat calls from the PA that before the elections when the ban on transfer will be removed, they will be in the soup. As the minister has the support of a senior politician, nobody can do anything against him.

Fight for commission

A cold war over taking commission has escalated between a minister and a principal secretary (PS). The minister has directly dealt with certain work of the department. So, the PS has stopped all those files. Now, those people, with whom the files are related, are compelled to go to the PS. After they meet the PS, these people get phone calls from a person close to the officer, who says work should be done according to the system. Now, those who have already given money to the minister are following the system of the PS. Though the minister calls up the PS to get the work of those people done, he does not do that unless he gets the commission. Nevertheless, at the departmental meetings, the PS and the minister affectionately meet with each other. Both of them praise each other in front of other officers. They, however, do not do any work unless they get money. The love-hate relationship between the PS and the minister has created a tricky situation for the officials of the department.

Lobbying for transfer

A secretary-level officer is making all efforts for his transfer to an important department. He has been waiting for a long time for transfer for it. He tried to get posting a few days ago, but his efforts failed to yield any results. Sahib has used his connections in the Rashtriyasayamsevak Sangh (RSS) this time for his transfer. The secretary has approached a senior member of the Sangh, who has spoken to the higher-ups in the government for the officer’s transfer. The officer wants to be shifted to the mainstream of the administration. He has, however, one problem. He is not on good terms either with the Congress leaders or with the BJP leaders. The top brass in the administration also does not like this officer, so he is always pushed to the loop line. Once the officer was in the limelight, but now, he is waiting for a good posting.

Honest officer scared

An honest female officer is scared these days. An important event was held in the department that madam is working for. A huge sum has been spent on the programme. She knows there have been irregularities in the event. As she is holding a responsible position in the department, she is worried that lest there should be some complaints about the expenses. The officer has no role in the expenses, but many files related to the event carry her signature. The Congress leaders are probing the event, since elections are near. If the irregularities turn into a major issue, it will be difficult for the officer to keep herself away from the stains of corruption. Nevertheless, the responsibility of the department lies with the head of the department. It is heard that madam wants to get out of the department, so that she does not court any controversy in the coming days. Otherwise also, the stars have become unfavourable to the family of this officer. Her husband has got into a major problem.