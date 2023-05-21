Overheard in Bhopal: Genie in bottle and Posting in the offing

DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh posing happily after Congress won Karnataka Assembly Polls | File Photo

Officer’s blessings

Names of several senior officials have cropped up in a case related to financial irregularities committed by a contractual engineer of the Police Housing Corporation. Significantly, the links of a former IPS officer with the case have also come to light. Sahib, posted in the corporation, showered blessings a engineer who made a huge amount of money through underhand dealings. The engineer invested the money that the IPS officer had made through unfair means. It is said that the woman engineer enjoyed the backing of the police officer. Now that probe agencies raided the premises of the woman engineer’s residence, the IPS officer looks worried. The officer may be in trouble in the coming days, since the probe agencies are tightening their noose around the engineer. Once the agencies turn their attention to the officer, many skeletons in his closet may tumble out.

This is the reason that Sahib is trying to sweep the case under the carpet, so that he may get rid of this wrangle. Ergo, the officer is sparing no effort to save the engineer after the inquiry agencies took preliminary action against her.

Guest houses

Many things have come to light after the removal of a secretary-rank IAS officer. Happenings in two guest houses were behind the officer’s removal. Now, the question is what was actually taking place in the guest houses for which a secretary-rank officer had to be shunted out. There are whispers in the corridors of power about those who were actually working behind the scenes. Several officers of the IAS Association have made comments over the case in Whatsapp group.

On the one hand, a few of them are opposed to the removal of this officer, but on the other hand, his sudden and unceremonious transfer has revealed a few more things. The officer was removed for issuing some orders. Nevertheless, he had issued such orders several times. If the lid is blown off the case at the guest houses, there may be a public outcry. So, efforts are being made to keep everything under a veil of secrecy.

Poll outcome

The impact of the Karnataka election can be seen in Madhya Pradesh. The officers who call themselves loyal to the government have begun to change their colour like a chameleon. No sooner were the results of Karnataka election out than a senior officer began to keep in touch with his old chums. Now, he is befriending a former chief minister. Not only that, he is getting closer to an influential person in the Congress. Nonetheless, only a few days ago, the officer spared no effort to display his loyalty to the present ruling dispensation.

Now, he is keeping in touch with those who were highly influential during the Congress rule. The speciality of this Sahib is that he can influence those who are in power. He is back in his old game. The family of this Sahib is considered a shopping expert, and, through this quality, he gets in touch with the influential people.

Posting in the offing

The state government is mulling over the transfer of officials after Chief Secretary’s (CS) extension in service. The list of transfers of officers could not be approved because of extension in services of CS. The government is also mulling over the transfer of a senior officer. Sahib who has been working in one department for a long time wants to go to some other place. The government wants to keep this officer happy. For this reason, the government wants to give him the command of two departments. He was given the command of these departments earlier, too. So, the government is planning to give these departments to this officer before the election.

As far as his work is considered, the officer is considered efficient. Otherwise also, the government is not happy with a principal secretary of one of the departments. The government is mulling over shifting this PS. So, Sahib may be transferred to the department in place of the PS. Nonetheless, the PS may be sent to an important department, for which discussions are going on.

Genie in bottle

The genie of honey trap may again come out of the bottle. The issue may generate heat before the election. A former officer may play an important role in bringing the genie out of the bottle. The officer is having all the information about the episode that rocked the state a few years ago. He thinks the people in the ruling dispensation have deceived him. They have made commitments to him, but once their work was over, they even refused to give him time for an audience.

There are whispers in the corridors of power that efforts are on to bring the issue to light again. People of both the parties are involved in the honey trap episode. After a long time, a former chief minister hinted at revealing the honey trap case. He said he was inquiring into the case when he was in power, but the BJP, after forming the government, swept it under the carpet. He made it clear that if required, the Congress won’t think twice before using this weapon against the ruling party. The case may scare two ministers and many politicians.

In trouble

A woman Principal Secretary (PS) who often creates problems for others is facing troubles these days. At every meeting, madam tries to belittle other officers. But in a recent meeting, she had no answers to the Chief Minister’s questions. When madam was asked to explain the reasons for decline in revenue of her department, she informed the CM that it was because of one of his decisions that the revenue of the department decreased. She thought her reply would end the matter. Nevertheless, when the CM asked her to present statistics in support of her claim, she kept mum.

The CM obliquely said if it had happened, it would be an achievement of the government and sought a detailed report. It is heard that the PS did not have complete information about what she had told in the meeting. Now, she is gathering all the details. About the PS it is also said that after she had been given the charge of another department, she is losing her grip over the old department.

Read Also Overheard in Bhopal: Sudden decision and documents prepared