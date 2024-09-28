 Overhaul: Major Surgery Likely In Police Dept Amid Rising Crime Rate; Commissioners Of Bhopal & Indore May Be Shifted
There is a big question mark on the drug trafficking in Indore. Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has been openly criticising drug trafficking.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 12:05 AM IST
Representative Image

In the state capital, the minor girls are being violated. Against this backdrop, the government is planning for major changes in the police department. As part of likely changes, the police commissioners of Bhopal and Indore may be shifted. Likewise, superintendents of police in some districts may also be transferred.

The police officials of the districts where the incidents of crime are rising may be transferred. The order for appointment of the new Chief Secretary (CS) may be issued in a day or two. After the appointment of the new CS, changes may be made in the police department. As ADG (Intelligence) has been shifted, the post is lying vacant. An officer will be appointed to this position.

According to sources, the officers who have performed well in the field will be given important positions. Inspector General (IG) of Ujjain may be given an important position. There are reports that apart from transfer of the top -rank officer in the police department, the additional superintendents of police posted in districts and station in-charges may also be shifted.

