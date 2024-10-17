Orchha Dossier For World Heritage Status Accepted By UNESCO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): UNESCO accepted the dossier prepared by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board for nomination of Orchha's historic group of monuments to the UNESCO World Heritage List. The recommendation for Orchha's inclusion in the prestigious list has been made for the year 2027-28.

Vishal V Sharma, Indian Ambassador to Paris, submitted the dossier to Lazare Eloundou Assomo, Director of UNESCO World Heritage Centre. Orchha will become the only state-protected World Heritage Site in India after official declaration by UNESCO. Every year, the Central Government recommends to UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) to nominate one heritage of the country in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

At present 14 sites of the state like Gwalior Fort, Khuni Bhandara of Burhanpur, rock art sites of Chambal Valley, Bhojeshwar Mahadev Temple of Bhojpur, Gond monuments of Ramnagar in Mandla, historical group of Dhamnar, group of monuments in Mandu, historical group of Orchha, Narmada along Bhedaghat-Lameta Ghat, Satpura Tiger Reserve and Chanderi are included in UNESCO's tentative list.

At present, the temple complex of Khajuraho, Bhimbetka caves and Sanchi Stupa are included in permanent list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. famous for its historical significance and architectural wonders, including the Orchha Fort, palaces, temples, and chhatris. The fort complex boasts a harmonious blend of Rajput and Mughal architectural styles, creating an awe-inspiring atmosphere.