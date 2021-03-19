On first anniversary of former CM Kamal Nath’s resignation, Congress calls it 'Loktantra Samman Diwas', BJP says end of 'Ravan Raj'

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Kamal Nath had to resign on March 20 last year, after a lot of political turmoil that the state had witnessed.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as chief minister on March 23. The Congress plans to organise a few events on this day by christening it a ‘Loktantra Samman Diwas (day to honour democracy).

The party is set to take out ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in every district and read out the Preamble to the Constitution after garlanding the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar. The message of Nath will also be read out in every district.

According to in charge vice president of the party organisation, Chandraprabhash Shekhar, after the BJP’s 15-year misrule, the people had elected the Congress to run the state. When Nath had been working to fulfill the Vachan Patra, the BJP toppled the government with the help of bargaining, he said.

At that time, Nath had two options either to bargain for power or to resign, and the Congress went for the second option in honour of democracy, Shekhar said.

Nevertheless, BJP legislator Rameshwar Sharma said the rule of Ravana had come to an end and the party returned to power to serve Lord Ram.