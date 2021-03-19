Citing surge in coronavirus cases, PEB cancels recruitment exam; adamant Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission says no way

BHOPAL: The two government agencies have different takeS on THE pandemic. while one, citing the spike in Covid-19 cases in the state has cancelled its exams, the infection scare has failed to deter the other agency which is going ahead with the examination as per plan. The Professional Examination Board (PEB) has cancelled the police constable recruitment exam that was scheduled on April 6. However, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has refused to cancel its main exam that will be held on March 21.

The notice at the PEB says that the recruitment test has been cancelled in view of increasing cases of coronavirus across the state. Night curfew has been clamped at a few places besides imposing other measures to control spread of virus including cancellation of transport. Provision of quarantine has also been made for people coming from Maharashtra. Considering the situation, the examination has been postponed. New dates will be announced soon.

On the other hand, the MPPSC has refused to cancel/postpone its main exam that is scheduled this Sunday. The reasons cited by the PEB of increasing cases of corona thereby imposing night curfew, travel restrictions and quarantine provisions for people coming from outside- do not find place with MPPSC officials.

Interestingly, candidates who appeared in MPPSC prelims have asked the PSC officials to postpone the exams. Candidates say that reservation provisions were violated and several cases have been filed against PSC in the High Court. The High Court would be hearing the case on March 26. MPPSC aspirants say that the PSC should conduct exams after a court's decision. However, MPPSC officials have refused to extend the date.