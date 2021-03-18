Indore: MPPSC may allow COVID-19 positive candidates to take main exams

Indore: In the midst of the growing Covid-19 crisis, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has started making special arrangements for the state service main examination-2019.

MPPSC has set up examination center in eight major cities of the state. The special thing is MPPSC is considering including Covid-19 positive candidates also in the examination. A separate center for them can be announced on Thursday.

The main exam will be held from March 21 to 26. A total of 29 examination centers have been set up in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Shahdol, Chhindwara and Satna.

Maximum 13 examination centers have been set up in Indore. A total of 10767 candidates declared qualified in preliminary exams would be taking main exam.

Due to the increasing cases of coronavirus infection, the Commission is taking precautionary measures from physical distance at examination centers.

According to MPPSC exam controller Prof ML Jain, the Commission is considering special arrangement for Covid-19 positive candidates for examination.

“Discussions are going on with the administration in this regard. Guidelines can be issued shortly decision in this regard. The Commission believes that no candidate should be deprived of the examination,” he said.

The MPPSC main exam will be held in offline mode. Masks and sanitizers have been made mandatory at the centers. The exam will start at 10 am. The candidates have been told report to the centres one and a half-hour before so that their screening can be done.