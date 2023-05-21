On Camera: Forest personnel including deputy ranger of Madhav National Park beat up Balari Mata Temple priest in MP's Shivpuri

WATCH: Forest personnel including deputy ranger of Madhav National Park beat up Balari Mata Temple priest in MP's Shivpuri |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Forest personnel including the deputy ranger of Shivpuri’s Madhav National Park allegedly beat up the priest of Balari Mata Temple after a dispute arose between them over the entry of a truck full of bricks into the temple premises. A video of the incident, said to be of Friday, has also come to fore. Temple priest Prayag Bharti along with his disciples and deputy ranger Monika Thakur have been injured in the incident.

Both the parties are accusing each other for the violence. While the national park management alleged that an angry mob thrashed them on the behest of the priest, priest Prayag Bharti has accused the forest personnel of assaulting him.

In the video, the priest can be seen sitting inside the park’s Karai gate while police personnel including forest personnel are standing around him. Some villagers can also be seen standing outside the gate.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Half a dozen from both sides injured

Meanwhile, a woman deputy ranger Monika Thakur comes running towards Mahant Prayag Bharti of the temple and starts lathi-charge on him. Seeing the deputy ranger, the subordinate forest personnel also started lathi-charge on the mahant. The villagers got angry after hearing the Mahant's screams, and started pelting stones at the forest officials.

Forest personnel allegedly lathi-charged villagers as well. Half a dozen people from both sides got injured in this brawl.

Dispute arose over entry of truck

Notably, the dispute started with the entry of a truck full of bricks. While Bharti wanted to take the truck to the temple for the preparations of a yajna to be organised at the temple, Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) Uttam Sharma instructed the forest personnel not to allow the truck to enter the park.

Hindu organisations have expressed displeasure over the incident after its video went viral on social media.

Park management has banned movement of devotees since the arrival of 3 tigers

The dispute between Madhav National Park Management and Mahant of Balari Mata Temple is not new. The dispute first began regarding the route to the temple after the arrival of three tigers in the park.

The park management has become strict since then and banned the movement of devotees going to visit Balari Mata temple, which is being opposed by the Mahant and devotees. It is said that the temple of Mata is thousands of years old.

Earlier also there used to be lions in the area but, after the arrival of three tigers, the darshan at the temple has been restricted.