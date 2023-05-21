 Bhopal: 1 dead, 1 injured after speeding bike falls off bridge
Bhopal: 1 dead, 1 injured after speeding bike falls off bridge

The person riding the bike died on the spot, while the one riding pillion sustained grievous injuries and has been admitted to the hospital

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons sitting on a bike fell off a bridge in Gandhi Nagar after their bike lost control over its speed and collided with the side wall of the bridge on Sunday morning, the Gandhi Nagar police said.

A video of the incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the locality, the police added.

Both the persons fell off from a height of 35 feet, after which one person died on the spot, while the other sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Station house officer (SHO) of Gandhi Nagar police station, Arun Sharma, told Free Press that the man who lost his life in the incident has been identified as Hifzul (20), while the one who was injured is named Salim.

The duo went for morning tea

SHO Sharma said that the duo had gone for morning tea to a city locality and were returning from there. They were commuting through a sports bike, which was streaming at a high speed. At around 6:10 am in the morning, they reached the bridge, and lost control over the bike on a turn.

Bike collided with side wall

The bike collided with a side wall, while the duo got thrown over the bridge and fell from a height of 35 feet. Hifzul died on the spot, while Salim sustained grievous injuries.

Passers-by did not stop even after witnessing the incident, official sources told Free Press. Some time after the incident, an auto rickshaw driver stopped, who rushed the duo to the hospital.

article-image

