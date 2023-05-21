 Bhopal: Brick dealer kills self in Kolar, probe on
No suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 05:03 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man allegedly died by hanging himself at his house in Misrod on Friday, the police said.

Investigating officer (IO) Ramesh Singh said that the man who took the extreme step was Nitesh Singh (35), a brick dealer. Singh was married and had son, with whom he lived in Salaiyya. Singh’s parents stay in Kolar.

According to police, Singh had gone to Jabalpur for work and had left his wife and son at his parents’ house in Kolar. He had returned on Wednesday, his kin told police.

On Friday, when his wife and son were still at his parents’ house in Kolar, he went there on Vat Savitri Amavasya to gift clothes to his wife and then returned to his house.

When his wife tried getting in touch with him on Friday late night, he did not respond. When his wife asked his friend to chcek, his friend found Nitesh hanging in his room. He immediately informed cops, who rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

No suicide note has been recovered from the spot. Probe is on to ascertain whether it is suicide or murder, the police said

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

