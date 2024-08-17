Nursing Colleges: Students Were Not Admitted For 2023-24 & 2024-25 Batches; 'How Two Nursing Batches Will Be Accommodated?, Asks HC | Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, has asked nursing colleges to file an affidavit explaining how they will accommodate students of two batches 2023-24 and 2024-25, who were not given admissions. According to advocates, the HC has instructed nursing colleges as well as the MP Nursing Council to file an affidavit over how they will accommodate students of two batches.

This came in response to petitions filed by People's University and Aurobindo College. Recently, the HC permitted around 20,000 students of previous batches of "unsuited" nursing colleges to write their main examinations.

The relief from the division bench of Justices Sanjay Dwivedi and AK Paliwal came on applications filed by some students seeking nod to appear for the exams. On February 22, the CBI had submitted a report to the HC categorising nursing colleges as 'suitable,' 'deficient,' and 'unsuitable.'

According to the list, 132 colleges were rated as 'suitable,' and 37 were deemed 'suitable with minor deficiencies.' In the 'deficient' category, 73 colleges were listed, while 66 colleges were judged 'unsuitable.' Recently, the MP Nursing Council released a list of 132 'suitable' colleges where students can enrol.