 Nursing Colleges: Students Were Not Admitted For 2023-24 & 2024-25 Batches; 'How Two Nursing Batches Will Be Accommodated?, Asks HC
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalNursing Colleges: Students Were Not Admitted For 2023-24 & 2024-25 Batches; 'How Two Nursing Batches Will Be Accommodated?, Asks HC

Nursing Colleges: Students Were Not Admitted For 2023-24 & 2024-25 Batches; 'How Two Nursing Batches Will Be Accommodated?, Asks HC

According to advocates, the HC has instructed nursing colleges as well as the MP Nursing Council to file an affidavit over how they will accommodate students of two batches.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 08:57 AM IST
article-image
Nursing Colleges: Students Were Not Admitted For 2023-24 & 2024-25 Batches; 'How Two Nursing Batches Will Be Accommodated?, Asks HC | Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, has asked nursing colleges to file an affidavit explaining how they will accommodate students of two batches 2023-24 and 2024-25, who were not given admissions. According to advocates, the HC has instructed nursing colleges as well as the MP Nursing Council to file an affidavit over how they will accommodate students of two batches.

This came in response to petitions filed by People's University and Aurobindo College. Recently, the HC permitted around 20,000 students of previous batches of "unsuited" nursing colleges to write their main examinations.

FPJ Shorts
Tata Curvv EV Review: Tata’s Bold Leap into the Electric Future
Tata Curvv EV Review: Tata’s Bold Leap into the Electric Future
IMA Nationwide Strike Begins, India Looks On As Doctors Demand Justice In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case
IMA Nationwide Strike Begins, India Looks On As Doctors Demand Justice In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case
Hyundai Venue S+ Hits Indian Market at Rs 9.36 Lakh with Electric Sunroof, Six Airbags
Hyundai Venue S+ Hits Indian Market at Rs 9.36 Lakh with Electric Sunroof, Six Airbags
Siddaramaiah Requests Foxconn To Further Invest In Karnataka, Assures Government's Complete Support
Siddaramaiah Requests Foxconn To Further Invest In Karnataka, Assures Government's Complete Support
Read Also
NIRF 2024: IIM Ahmedabad Tops Management Rankings; IIM Bangalore, IIM Kozhikode, IIT Delhi In Top 5
article-image

The relief from the division bench of Justices Sanjay Dwivedi and AK Paliwal came on applications filed by some students seeking nod to appear for the exams. On February 22, the CBI had submitted a report to the HC categorising nursing colleges as 'suitable,' 'deficient,' and 'unsuitable.'

According to the list, 132 colleges were rated as 'suitable,' and 37 were deemed 'suitable with minor deficiencies.' In the 'deficient' category, 73 colleges were listed, while 66 colleges were judged 'unsuitable.' Recently, the MP Nursing Council released a list of 132 'suitable' colleges where students can enrol.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Food Special: Craving For An Upscale Dining Experience? Visit These Top 7 Places

Bhopal Food Special: Craving For An Upscale Dining Experience? Visit These Top 7 Places

Madhya Pradesh Updates: Indore SI Bhanwarlal Jaiswal Awarded Prez Medal; Police Personnel, Jail &...

Madhya Pradesh Updates: Indore SI Bhanwarlal Jaiswal Awarded Prez Medal; Police Personnel, Jail &...

Nursing Colleges: Students Were Not Admitted For 2023-24 & 2024-25 Batches; 'How Two Nursing Batches...

Nursing Colleges: Students Were Not Admitted For 2023-24 & 2024-25 Batches; 'How Two Nursing Batches...

Madhya Pradesh Updates: OPD's Suspended In Bhopal For 24 Hours After Kolkata Horror; Rally In Indore...

Madhya Pradesh Updates: OPD's Suspended In Bhopal For 24 Hours After Kolkata Horror; Rally In Indore...

Quick Getaway In Indore: Daulat Baroda Lake, The Tranquil & Glittering Lake With Lotuses

Quick Getaway In Indore: Daulat Baroda Lake, The Tranquil & Glittering Lake With Lotuses