NIRF 2024: IIM Ahmedabad Tops Management Rankings; IIM Bangalore, IIM Kozhikode, IIT Delhi In Top 5

IIM Ahmedabad | Official

NIRF Ranking (Management) 2024: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings today, August 12, 2024, at 3 pm. IIM Ahmedabad (IIM A) tops the list of the nation's top management schools, followed by IIM Bangalore in second place, IIM Kozhikode in third place, and IIT Delhi in fourth place.

IIM Calcutte secured the fifth position, IIM Mumbai secured the sixth rank, and IIM Lucknow secured the seventh rank. IIM Indore secured the eighth spot on the list, ahead of XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, at the ninth rank, and IIT Bombay at the tenth rank.

Management | NIRF Ranking 2024

Where To Check The NIRF Rankings 2024?

In order to check the NIRF Ranking 2024, people can visit the official website, i.e., nirfindia.org. The video of the event has been made available to the public on the aforementioned website, which contains all the rankings.

In the "overall" category of higher education this year, IIT Madras won first place. Second place goes to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore; third, fourth, and fifth place go to IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, and IIT Kanpur, respectively. IIT Guwahati came in ninth, AIIMS Delhi in seventh, IIT Roorkee in eighth, and IIT Kharagpur in sixth place. Taking the tenth spot is JNU, New Delhi.

The top universities are ranked in thirteen different categories. Included in the ninth edition of the ranking are the following categories: overall, university, college, engineering, management, pharmacy, legal, medical, and architectural. State-funded government universities, open universities, and skill universities are the three new categories that have been added this year.