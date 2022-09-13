Nursery Child Rape Case: Two arrested, school management tried to cover up incident, says HM Narottam Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home minister Narottam Mishra said here on Tuesday two persons including a school bus driver were arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a nursery child by the school bus driver.

He also said prima facie the school management tried to cover up the incident, hence the school management too would be questioned.

The other person arrested besides the school bus driver is a woman attendant.

According to police, the three and a half years old nursery kid studying in a prestigious school in Bhopal was allegedly sexually harassed by her school bus driver on Thursday last.

The female attendant, now arrested, who accompanies kids on the bus to ensure their safety was allegedly also present on the bus when the crime was committed.

According to police, the kid’s statements suggested that she was sexually harassed several times. The same is being looked into.

After the girl returned from school, her mother found someone had changed the child's clothes with the spare set kept in her bag, said a police official.

The mother then enquired with her daughter's class teacher and also the school principal, but both of them denied having changed the child's clothes.

The child later complained of pain in her private parts.

Her parents took her into confidence and counseled her, following which she informed them that the bus driver abused her and also changed her clothes, the police official said.

The parents went to the school the next day to complain to the authorities and the child identified the driver, the official said.

The girl's parents filed a police complaint on Monday following which a probe was launched into it, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Nidhi Saxena said.

The ACP said a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376-AB (rape of a girl under 12 years of age) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police are trying to find out the exact spot where the incident took place, she said.

The victim's medical report is awaited, the official said.

(With input from PTI)