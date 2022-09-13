Bhopal: 3-yr-old sexually assaulted by school bus driver

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-and-a-half-year old girl, studying in one of the reputed schools, in Ratibad area was sexually attacked by bus driver. Her parents came to know when the girl complained of pain in her private part, said police on Monday.

The victim was sexually harassed by driver for many times. The girl was not able to explain what, when and how many times the act was repeated.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Richa Choubey told Free Press that the parents approached Mahila police station and filed the complaint. In the complaint, they stated that they paid fees not only for education but also for the security of their child while travelling. The parents approached school and filed the complaint but in place of helping the parents, the school administration overlooked it.

The parents said that the school administration had appointed women attendants in buses.

When the police personnel questioned the victim, she said, “Bus wale uncle did many times.”

The police have registered the case under Section 376-A of IPC and POCSO Act against unidentified people. The medical examination of the victim was held in the presence of her pregnant mother. The medical report will reveal the act more clearly.