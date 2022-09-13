e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: MANIT students present e-tricycle worth Rs 50k to specially-abled

Bhopal: MANIT students present e-tricycle worth Rs 50k to specially-abled

ICreate, E-Cell MANIT organise road show

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 12:08 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ICreate collaborated with Entrepreneurship Cell of MANIT to organise central India road show, EVangelise’22’, on Sunday.

The event was guided by NS Raghuwanshi, director MANIT, Dr Manmohan Kapshe, Dean (R&C), Akhilesh Barve, Chairman, ROLTA Incubation Centre, MANIT, Sanjeev Kumar. Associate Dean and Dr Abhinav Varshney, Faculty Coordinator at ICreate addressed the Cell MANIT Bhopal).

Hemang Vaidya, Incubation Manager, talked about connecting the Indian EV industry with breakthrough innovators.

Cell MANIT witnessed six pitches under the ideation phase. These pitches included a hybrid bike model to toggle between IC engine and EV mode, a battery swapping model for instant charging of EVs, an electric race car for formula racing and more.

Jay Soni’s team, a group of sophomores at MANIT, presented an electric tricycle worth Rs 50,000 to a specially-abled. It was funded by ICreate, supported by the Government of India and Startup India.

Highlighting its primary aim of facilitating partnerships between Indian EV startups and investors, Vaidya encouraged students, young entrepreneurs, budding projects and startups to put forth their ideas and prototypes.

Read Also
Bhopal: OBC MBBS students protest against scholarship deduction
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 10 more trains under Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojna

Bhopal: 10 more trains under Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojna

Bhopal: International community to come forward to combat digital warfare

Bhopal: International community to come forward to combat digital warfare

Bhopal: Four IAS officers transferred in state

Bhopal: Four IAS officers transferred in state

Bhopal: District Wetland Conservation Committees reconstituted

Bhopal: District Wetland Conservation Committees reconstituted

Bhopal: AIIMS cures patient with suicide disease

Bhopal: AIIMS cures patient with suicide disease