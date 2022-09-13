Bhopal: OBC MBBS students protest against scholarship deduction

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MBBS students belonging to OBC staged protest against deduction of scholarship at Neelam Park on Monday. They stated that due to corona, the financial condition of their families had deteriorated. Therefore, their scholarship should not be deducted by 15%.

They gathered at Neelam Park and insisted on meeting the government officials but police dispersed them. The OBC students are studying in medical colleges in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Dewas. Some of the students are in their first year and some are doing internships after completing their studies.

Students of People's Medical College, Viva Medical College, Aurobindo Medical College, LN Medical College, Index Medical College, RD Gardi Medical College, Mahaveer Medical College, RKDF Medical College, Amaltas Medical College gathered at Neelam Park.

Students said they received full scholarships in the first year. But it was reduced by 15% in the second year. Due to this, about Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh are being deducted from the scholarship of 600 students.

The OBC students get 100% of fees paid by the colleges as scholarships. A reduction of 15 per cent was made from the academic session 2019-20. Now, the college management is asking students to pay a deficit, which is Rs 2 lakh per year.

The government has made a contract with the students of all classes that after completion of studies, they will have to serve in rural areas for five years. If the contract is breached, then Rs 25 lakh will have to be given to the government.