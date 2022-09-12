Bhopal: Lok Boli Natya Samaroh ends with play on Raja Hatte Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The five-day theatre festival, Lok Boli Natya Samaroh, organised by The Rang Triveni Sahitiyik Evam Sanskritik Samiti, Bhopal, ended on Monday with staging of Gondi play, Bawli Hattaki. The festival held at Shaheed Bhawan was organised in association with the Union Ministry of Culture.

Bawli Hattaki is the story of Gond kingdom established by Yadav Rai, a Kshatriya soldier and a trustworthy of Kalachuri king who married Ratnavali, the daughter of Mandla king, Nagdev Raj. It further tells about Gond king Hatte Singh Valke and the bawdi (step well) he constructed for his soldiers, drinking water, bathing and taking rest during summer.

The play written by Roop Kumar Banwale was directed by Ashok Sagar Mishra and enacted by Aviral Meshram, Atul Gondane, Karan Parimal, Praneeth Hirakne, Dipesh Mohare, Devendra Lilhare.

