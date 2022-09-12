Bhopal: Assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to dependent members of forest martyrs

Photo: PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rs one lakh each and citation was given to dependent members of 4 martyrs of the State Forest Department who lost their lives in extreme circumstances like encounters with criminals during forest and wildlife protection work, attack of wild animals, fire accidents.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Abhay Kumar Patil gave them financial assistance and citation on the occasion of National Forest Martyrs Day held at the Forest Rest House Complex at Char Imli, Bhopal, on Sunday.

It may be noted that National Forest Martyrs Day is celebrated every year on September 11 by the Forest Department. Financial assistance and citation are given to the forest personnel martyred during the last year through the ‘Close to My Heart’ campaign of the Madhya Pradesh Tiger Foundation Society.

Samrat Singh Maravi, who was posted as a daily wage laborer and permanent worker in Kanha Tiger Reserve, died due to an elephant attack while on duty.

Sukhdev Paraste, a Contingency Fund worker in Kanha Tiger Reserve itself, was shot dead by left-wing extremists while on duty at Parsatola Samnapur Van Marg in the Mukki area on 23 March 2022.

Ganesh Prasad Sanodiya, a forest guard in the South Seoni division, died due to a recklessly driven sand dumper near Amagarh sandalwood godown.

Similarly, Mahavat Shri Budhram Rautia, a permanent worker in Panna Tiger Reserve, died after being hit by an elephant.

Tributes were paid by observing two-minute silence in honor of these 4 brave martyr forest personnel of the Forest Department. During this, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Conservation) C.K. Patil, Rajya Laghu Vanopaj Sangh Managing Director Pushkar Singh along with officers and employees were present.