'No stampede, she was a heart patient, died due to suffocation' says Dhirendra Shastri on woman's death in Bageshwar Dham

Dhirendra Shastri | File Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): After the death of a woman in a stampede that ensued at the discourse program of Dhirendra Shastri, the self-styled godman has finally broken his silence on the matter.

In a statement on Wednesday, Shastri said that the woman was a heart patient and died due to suffocation.

“Neither there was any stampede yesterday, nor can it happen in future. We have adequate arrangements in this regard. The woman died due to suffocation because the venue was fully packed” said Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham

A woman had died after being crushed in a crowd in Dandraua Dham on Tuesday. More than half a dozen devotees were injured in the incident.

Dandraua Dham is a famous Hanuman temple located between Mehangav and Mau of Bhind district.