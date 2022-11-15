Bhind: One woman dies, crowd of devotees gathers in discourses of Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhind: One woman dies, crowd of devotees gathers in discourses of Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham

Lakhs of people are gathering every day there to participate in the discourse program of Dhirendra Shastri, associated with Bageshwar Dham.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
Dhirendra Shastri | File Photo
Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A woman dies after being crushed in a crowd in Dandraua Dham. Dandraua Dham is a famous Hanuman temple located between Mehangav and Mau of the Bhind district. News of injuries to more than half a dozen devotees.

There was so much crowd at the gate of the temple in the morning. Due to this, the scuffle started, many people fell, and then the crowd climbed on them. Many people had been injured and one of them had died on the spot.

Ram Bansal, the son of the deceased, alleged that according to the amount of crowd called there, there is no arrangement for the security and darshan of the people there.

Lakhs of people are gathering every day there to participate in the discourse program of Dhirendra Shastri, associated with Bageshwar Dham. Apart from the common devotees, many politicians and administrative officers are also reaching there.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also participated in the event on Monday.

article-image

