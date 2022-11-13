MP: Chikungunya fear in Bhind brings admin on toes

FP PHOTO

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Chikunguniya has again knocked the doors of the Bhind district. Around 100 active cases of the disease have been spotted in the Shankarpura village, of which 13 are old cases. Also, 90 samples taken have reported to be positive.

The District Health department has issued an alert.

According to the District Malaria officer, Dr DK Sharma, a team of four doctors has been sent to the village. So far, 90 samples from two villages Shankarpura and Sukhvasipura have been taken, out of which 85 are reported positive.

Samples were also collected for viral culture by the investigation team, which will be sent to NIB Pune.

Dr Sharma also said that continuous monitoring is being done throughout the district by the two teams, mainly the entire focus of the Health Department is on destroying the larvae, especially the mosquito-borne larvae, whether it is malaria, dengue, chikungunya or mosquito-borne any other diseases.

Additionally, there are MI teams who are monitoring their respective blocks. Instructions have been issued to all BMOs to alert all ANMs and ASHA workers in their area that wherever any sick person complains of fever and joint pain, they should immediately report it to the health department.