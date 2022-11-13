e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Chikungunya fear in Bhind brings admin on toes

MP: Chikungunya fear in Bhind brings admin on toes

The District Health department has issued an alert.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
FP PHOTO
Follow us on

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Chikunguniya has again knocked the doors of the Bhind district. Around 100 active cases of the disease have been spotted in the Shankarpura village, of which 13 are old cases. Also, 90 samples taken have reported to be positive.

The District Health department has issued an alert.

According to the District Malaria officer, Dr DK Sharma, a team of four doctors has been sent to the village. So far, 90 samples from two villages Shankarpura and Sukhvasipura have been taken, out of which 85 are reported positive.

Samples were also collected for viral culture by the investigation team, which will be sent to NIB Pune.

Dr Sharma also said that continuous monitoring is being done throughout the district by the two teams, mainly the entire focus of the Health Department is on destroying the larvae, especially the mosquito-borne larvae, whether it is malaria, dengue, chikungunya or mosquito-borne any other diseases.

Additionally, there are MI teams who are monitoring their respective blocks. Instructions have been issued to all BMOs to alert all ANMs and ASHA workers in their area that wherever any sick person complains of fever and joint pain, they should immediately report it to the health department.

Read Also
MP: Body of minor boy, abducted two days ago, found near Bhind railway station
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MP: Chikungunya fear in Bhind brings admin on toes

MP: Chikungunya fear in Bhind brings admin on toes

Jabalpur: ‘Psycho Biker’ arrested; police looking for clues indicating mental instability

Jabalpur: ‘Psycho Biker’ arrested; police looking for clues indicating mental instability

They need to unite India because their ancestors divided it: MoS Kailash Chaudhary

They need to unite India because their ancestors divided it: MoS Kailash Chaudhary

MP: 16-year-old boy nabbed for punching women in Jabalpur

MP: 16-year-old boy nabbed for punching women in Jabalpur

MP: President Droupadi Murmu to attend Tribal Pride Day programme in Shahdol

MP: President Droupadi Murmu to attend Tribal Pride Day programme in Shahdol