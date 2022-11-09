MP: Body of minor boy, abducted two days ago, found near Bhind railway station

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 04:22 PM IST
Representative image
Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Body of a minor boy was found in a sack near the district's railway station.

The boy allegedly went missing on Tuesday morning while he was playing in front of his house. The Bhind Police immediately informed the parents of the deceased and sent the body for postmortem.

The deceased Aryan was a resident of Bhind Chandrapura. He was alone in his house when the incident happened.

On reaching home, when the parents did not found him in the house, they lodged a missing complaint at the Dehat police station.

The Police launched a search operation. They also took help of social media but to no avail.

On Wednesday morning, few workers found a body tied in a sack at an under-construction house in the Chandupura area.

They immediately informed the police who sent the body for postmortem and launched an investigation.

