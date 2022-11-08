MP: After Bhind, Neemuch hospital uses cardboard as makeshift plaster for a patient with fractured leg

FP PHOTO

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): After recent Bhind incident, where a hospital reportedly used cardboard as makeshift plaster to hold a patient’s broken leg in place, a similar incident was reported in Neemuch district on Monday.

A woman who was injured in a bus accident, her leg was seen wrapped in cardboard by the medical staff of Neemuch district hospital. A total of seven persons, including five from the same family, were injured in a road accident and were rushed to the hospital. The condition of five persons was said to be critical and they were referred to Udaipur after waiting for more than two-and-a-half-hour here in Neemuch.

One can gauge the irregularities prevailing at the hospital with the fact that no ward boy was available to take the stretcher from the trauma centre to the ambulance. According to information, only one ward boy is present at the trauma centre and staff members engaged him in other duties.

FP PHOTO

More of that, when the injured were brought to the district hospital after the accident, the civil surgeon Dr AK Mishra was not even present, when asked about him, it was told that he would come by 5 o'clock, while in case of emergency, the civil surgeon should reach the spot.

Meanwhile, as soon as the pictures and videos of irregularities prevailing at the district hospital went viral, politics over the entire incident intensified.

Congress leader and district panchayat member Tarun Baheti visited the hospital and raised serious questions about the mismanagement at the hospital.

Baheti claimed that no district administration official reached the district hospital. MLA Dilip Singh Parihar and the district panchayat president reached the hospital, but they were only engaged in taking photographs, but neither of them listen to the patient's plight or assured them of financial help.

Baheti alleged that the district hospital is located at the district headquarters, but the problem is that Neemuch MLA Parihar is not able to see the problems and negligence prevailing in the district hospital. If you can not make arrangements then you should leave the post, Baheti said.

Baheti added that it is the responsibility of the local MLA to improve the arrangements of the district hospital, but neither they can get an appointment with doctors in the district hospital nor they can resolve problems here.

In the past, when Dr Samyak Gandhi was posted as an orthopaedic surgeon in the district hospital, he had said that even after writing and demanding many times in the district hospital, resources are not available, after all, what is the reason that Neemuch's public representatives do not want to improve the arrangements of Neemuch district hospital, Baheti questioned.

Read Also Neemuch: Seven injured as passenger bus crashed into trailer truck