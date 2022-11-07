Neemuch: Seven injured as passenger bus crashed into trailer truck

Representative Image |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): As many seven passengers were injured after a bus in which they were travelling crashed into the trailer truck, Jeeran police informed.

Incident took place on Monday evening near Chandu village on Mhow – Nasirabad Highway, when a bus heading towards Neemuch from Mandsaur collided with the truck.

At the time of accident, as many 30 passengers were present inside. Seven of them injured. After accident, Jeeran police team rushed to the spot along with emergency services and rushed all the injured to Neemuch district hospital.

