No respite from cold for next five days in Madhya Pradesh

A trough is formed from Jharkhand to Madhya Maharashtra, due to which light rains may occur in the eastern districts of Madhya Pradesh and surrounding districts next 24 to 48 hours. But these rain activities will be mild in some places and will not have much effect. Some increase in the minimum temperature of these stations can be seen.

Mishra said there is no active western disturbance in North India for the next 3-4 days. The upcoming Western Disturbance will be over the Western Himalayas around February 1. Due to this effect, from February 2, rain and snowfall will start on the mountains, the icy winds running from the mountains will weaken and relatively warm and humid winds will come from the east and southeast. The effect of these winds will increase the minimum temperature and relief from cold waves will be observed.

At the temperature front, Bhopal recorded 22.4 degree Celsius which was 4.0 degree Celsius below normal while it recorded 8.2 degree Celsius which was 2.4 degree Celsius above normal. Indore recorded 23.2 degree Celsius which was 4.7 degree Celsius below normal while it recorded 7.9 degree Celsius which was 2.9 degree Celsius below normal