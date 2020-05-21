No placement after 2 years of exams, MPPSC women toppers seek justice from ‘Mama' Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: “Respected Mamaji, we are 91 women PSC toppers who made it to the merit list with lot of hard work. But we haven’t been given appointment despite topping in our subjects. What is our fault?”

A woman PSC (MP Public Service Commission) topper has written this letter to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking appointment of women toppers of MPPSC examinations conducted in 2017 for the post of assistant professors.

The candidates whose names appeared at the bottom of merit list were given appointments while women toppers are still struggling to get placement for the examination that was held after a gap of 27 years.

These candidates were selected on non-reserved women seats. After results, they approached officials of MPPSC and higher education department to seek justice but nothing worked.

“Even High Court on September 19, 2019, directed higher education department and MPPSC that unaffected candidates can be given appointments and should be asked for choice filling,” said Anju Sihare, ranked 14 in Hindi subject. However, higher education department did not allow it and said there was “specific stay” against them.

They then approached court again on October 18, 2019. The court ordered that they were merit holders and the process for their appointments should begin. It was then that they were allowed for choice filling.

In December 2019, higher education department issued appointment letters to even the last candidate in the merit list but not to women toppers.

“The final decision given by High Court on April 29, 2020, also stated that women toppers should have been given appointments. Revision of merit list will not affect these candidates,” said Ranjita Patidar who obtained first rank in English subject.