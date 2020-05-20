Bhopal: Deadly revenge! Man hangs dog to death for biting him

A man killed and hanged the dog, which bit him few days back. The incident took place in Neelbad area under Ratibad police station on Wednesday evening. The man and his accomplices stuffed the dog’s mouth with clothes to prevent it from barking and raising noise before hanging him to death.

The pet dog had bitten local resident Ram Kumar in Neelbad area after which its owner Sunny Bawele, 20, paid for his medical expenses. But Kumar who wanted to kill the dog warned its owner that either he should abandon the dog else he would kill it.

According to Sunny Bawele, Ram Kumar entered his house on Wednesday evening and asked him to hand over his pet dog. Kumar and his accomplices were armed with lathis and threatened to harm him if he did not follow them. He thus allowed them to take the dog with them. The accused killed the dog in his house by hanging him with a rope.

After they left, the youth informed his relatives who were stuck in Balaghat due to lockdown. They told him to inform the police. On receiving information, the members of People For Animals (PFA) reached Ratibad police station and lodged a complaint.

Accused flee

Ratibad police station house officer Sudesh Tiwari said accused Ram Kumar and others have fled the area. “We have booked them for killing the animal but we will also add penal sections for barging into someone’s house and threatening once accused are found,” he added.