No major Bhopal Municipal Corporation development project for the past three and a half years

BHOPAL: The officials of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) have not planned for any major project or scheme for development for the past three and a half years. All the projects inaugurated were either planned, or initiated, way back in late-2017 or 2018.
The reason for not taking any initiative is shortage of funds. Also, the projects sanctioned by BMC were later taken over by Smart City due to the fund crunch.
Recently, in a month, the chief minister has inaugurated and performed bhoomi pujans of such projects as the Rani Kamlapati archbridge, Smart Road, Smart Park, Boulevard Street, sewage treatment plants (STP) and others. But, barring the garbage transfer stations and STPs, no major road, bridge, flyover or other project has been announced by the civic body. The STPs were also announced earlier and are being inaugurated now.
On the other hand, due to a shortage of funds such projects as re-development at the Navbahar Sabji Mandi, hawkers’ corners in every ward, fountains, maintenance of roads and others are stuck.
The term of the council ended in February 2020, but, even during its tenure, the council failed to announce any new project between late-2017 and until such time as its tenure ended. Such projects as the multi-level parking, Smart Road and archbridge were once being developed by BMC, but, later, the Smart City had taken over the projects for completion.
Former member, Mayor-in-Council (MiC), Bhupendra Mali said BMC had fallen short of funds and that was why even projects of the Budget in 2018 were incomplete.
‘Change of government’
Former mayor Alok Sharma says they planned to develop the Navbahar Sabji Mandi, but, due to a change in the state government, the project was stuck. He said the government had stopped their funds that led to hurdles in the development schemes. The projects — including Boulevard Street, Housing for All (HFA), Smart Road and archbridge — also got delayed due to a shortage of funds as the share of the state government in these projects was stopped.
‘Affecting development’
Former BMC commissioner and city planner VP Kulshrestha says if big development schemes are not announced at regular intervals, it affects the development of a city. He says the civic body should focus on income so that major schemes may be rolled out.