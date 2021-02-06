No major Bhopal Municipal Corporation development project for the past three and a half years

BHOPAL: The officials of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) have not planned for any major project or scheme for development for the past three and a half years. All the projects inaugurated were either planned, or initiated, way back in late-2017 or 2018.

The reason for not taking any initiative is shortage of funds. Also, the projects sanctioned by BMC were later taken over by Smart City due to the fund crunch.

Recently, in a month, the chief minister has inaugurated and performed bhoomi pujans of such projects as the Rani Kamlapati archbridge, Smart Road, Smart Park, Boulevard Street, sewage treatment plants (STP) and others. But, barring the garbage transfer stations and STPs, no major road, bridge, flyover or other project has been announced by the civic body. The STPs were also announced earlier and are being inaugurated now.

On the other hand, due to a shortage of funds such projects as re-development at the Navbahar Sabji Mandi, hawkers’ corners in every ward, fountains, maintenance of roads and others are stuck.