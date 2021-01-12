Madhya Pradesh: Despite Covid blues, Bhopal Municipal Corporation income swells as honest taxpayers pay their dues

BHOPAL: For initiatives like Lok Adalat and rebates, the tax collection by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) rose considerably even during the Coronavirus pandemic. Despite suffering financial losses arising due to the depressing Covid scenario period, the honest residents duly paid their taxes and other penalties in 2020. The tax collected by the civic body in 2020 was much more than the previous years. The municipal body also increased its earning through spot fines and penalties during the Covid period.

Assistant commissioner Sandhya Chaturvedi said the tax collection has increased due to the BMC’s initiatives like Lok Adalats and rebates offered on the dues. The Lok Adalats were organised for nearly two months, and people came forward to take advantage of the rebates and paid their taxes and other dues, he added.

In a bid to motivate the taxpayers, the BMC practiced carrot and stick policy. While it organised Lok Adalats, extended rebates on dues, felicitated the honest tax payers and officers, the civic body even publicly shamed its tax collection officials to ensure that the revenue collection shoots up this year despite pandemic.

Even as the civic body could collect less than 30 per cent of the original dues this year, however, the tax collection figures are comforting if data from previous year are taken into consideration. The property tax collection was Rs 115 crore, between April 2020 and January 11, 20201, while the figure stood at Rs 87 crore during the corresponding period last year. The total property tax collection though remained around 20 per cent of original dues, this year.