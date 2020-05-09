Indore Municipal Corporation Budget 2020-21: No new tax burden nor hike in existing ones, budget of Rs 4763 crore approved

Toeing the line generally taken by politicians in view of elections, officers of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) also did not introduce any new tax or increase the existing ones in budget for fiscal 2020-21 which was approved on Friday.

The budget for the deficit of Rs 75 crore was approved in during a meeting chaired by divisional commissioner and IMC administrator Akash Tripathi and attended by municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal and other officials.

The proposed income is Rs 4842 crore and expenditure of Rs 4763 crore in financial year 2020-21.

“No change and increase in property tax for the financial year 2020-21 has been done. Besides, no change or increase in the existing taxes has been done,” said a release issued by IMC.

The budget mainly focuses on AMRUT scheme.

While Rs 100 crore has been approved for drinking water distribution line, construction of drinking water tank and construction of necessary facilities, the provision for same amount has been made for construction of 5 sewerage treatment plants (STPs), laying drainage line and drain taping works.

Also, an amount of Rs 424 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of drinking water distribution line, construction of drinking water tank and necessary facilities for smooth water supply in the city.

In addition to the 5 STPs, 1 STP is proposed to be constructed from the Smart City Scheme and 1 STP from the IMC’s fund.

An amount of Rs 600 crores has been approved under the Housing Scheme for All (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana). Apart from houses for the poor, internal infrastructure facilities drinking water line, sewerage line, lighting, electrification would be done. Provision for parks, plantations, access routes and other necessary facilities have also been made.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, an amount of Rs 48 crore was sanctioned for the necessary equipment and other resources for cleaning the city.

Under the Master Plan, a provision of Rs 100 crore has been made for the proposed construction of four important roads including MR 3, MR 5, MR 9, and RE 2. These roads will be constructed from road betterment tax to be recovered from benefited people.

Under the Public Works Department, a sum of Rs 152 crore has been proposed for the major roads and footpaths in the city and Rs 51 crore for the construction of puls and bridges.

Besides, an amount of Rs 440 crore has been sanctioned for constructions and maintenance of basic facilities like roads, school buildings, crematoriums, etc under the Public Work Department.

An amount of about Rs 200 crore has been sanctioned for the salaries, pension and necessary resources for sanitary workers under health facilities.

An amount of Rs 242 crore has been approved sanctioned for the maintenance of drainage line and STPs, construction of drainage line and development and maintenance of ponds.

For urban transport facility, Rs 20.60 crore and Rs 10 crore for road water line.

An amount of Rs 103 crore has been sanctioned for development, construction and maintenance of gardens in the city.

Under Narmada Water Supply Scheme, an approval was given for issuance of bonds of Rs 500 crores and the amount raised for it be used for setting up of 100 MW solar plant at Jalud / Yashwant Sagar so that expenditure on power used to pump water is reduced.

An amount of Rs 98 crore has been sanctioned for street lights in the city, lighting in gardens, lighting in sports grounds and electricity expenditure, maintenance and construction work for city lighting.

While an amount of Rs 12 crore has been sanctioned for the development and maintenance of Kamla Nehru Zoological Museum, Rs 21 crore has been approved for the construction and maintenance of roads and other traffic related facilities on the roads in the city.

Rs 25 cr for Covid fight, Rs 12 cr for free ration

An amount of Rs 25 crore has been provisioned for the work being done by the corporation for the prevention of coronavirus infection.

Tripathi gave approval for Rs 12 crore for distribution of ration/grocery materials to the needy people. Of this amount, Rs 5 crore was sanctioned in the past.

After completing the process of tenders purchasing of ration would be done from Rs 7 crore and the same would be distributed among the needy people.

--------------Big Numbers----------------

Proposed Income Rs 4842 crore

Proposed Expenditure of Rs 4763 crore

Proposed Deficit Rs 75 crore

Highlights

---Rs 100 crore for important roads including MR 3, MR 5, MR 9, and RE 2.

--- Rs 524 crore for drinking water distribution line, construction of drinking water tank under and necessary facilities for smooth water supply in the city.

--- Rs 100 crore for construction of 5 STPs, laying drainage line and drain taping works.

--- Rs 103 crore for development, construction and maintenance of gardens.

--- Rs 600 crores to Housing Scheme for All (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana).

--- Rs 48 crore for equipment and other resources for cleanliness in the city.

--- Rs 152 crore for the major roads and footpaths.

--- Rs 51 crore for the construction of puls and bridges.

--- Rs 440 crore for constructions and maintenance of basic facilities like roads, school buildings, crematoriums, etc

--- Rs 242 crore for maintenance of drainage line and STPs, construction of drainage line and development and maintenance of ponds.

--- Rs 500 crore to be raised from bonds for solar plant at Jalud / Yashwant Sagar.

--- Rs 20.60 crore for urban transport facility, and Rs 10 crore for road water line.

--- Rs 98 crore for street lights, lighting in gardens, lighting in sports grounds.

--- Rs 12 crore for development and maintenance of Kamla Nehru Zoological Museum’

---- Rs 21 crore for construction and maintenance of roads and other traffic related facilities.