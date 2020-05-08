Indore: Probe of 4 deaths in Gokul Das hospital begins, Health department starts process to suspend license

Even as the probe into the matter of four deaths in six hours at Gokuldas Hospital began, district health department has also started the process of suspending the license of the hospital. Other admitted patients were also shifted from the hospital while 12 admitted patients were discharged.

Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi has also constituted a three-member probe committee, including Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur, HoD of Medicine Department Dr VP Pandey, and HoD of Respiratory Medicine Dr Salil Bhargava.

Meanwhile, Collector Manish Singh also ordered for conducting death audit of the deaths which took place in the hospital.

“We have seized the documents and patients’ record from the hospital and investigating the same. Process for suspending license of the hospital temporarily is also under process,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

He added that the hospital has not been sealed yet and appropriate action will be taken after investigation.

“We have seized the documents from the hospital and have started investigation,” Dr PS Thakur said.

Hospital rubbished allegations

In a press release issued by Gokuldas Hospital, hospital’s director Sanjay Gokuldas rubbished the claims and said that the video was made to defame the hospital’s image.

“Four patients died on Thursday in the hospital and they died due to co-morbid conditions and were suffering from other serious ailments. Decision of discharging the patients is taken by the district committee and not by hospital administration so the allegation for discharging patients to turn it Green Hospital is also wrong,” the hospital stated.

They also claimed that sanitization is a routine process and no one was shifted for the work.

Strict action should be taken against them: Silawat

Minister Tulsi Silawat on Friday said strict action should be taken against the hospital if the allegation by the patients proved correct. He also added that action should be launched to find out if any other hospital was doing the same and extorting the patients.

City Congress president Vinay Bakliwal demanded the government to lodge an FIR against hospital owner and to launch a high-level investigation.