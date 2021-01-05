Weak social media reach may cost Bhopal Municipal Corporation Swachhata ranking

At a time when Dewas Municipal Corporation has nearly 20,000-plus downloads on their official app and over 30,000 followers on their official page, the figures of BMC followers are disappointing, with only 3,000 followers on the official page related to the Swachhata Mission. Bhopal’s Swachh Map app, on the other hand, is missing from Play Store.

Indore followers

Similarly, Indore Municipal Corporation’s Swachhata page has over 58,000 followers. These pages and apps enable the civic bodies to reach out to the public and inform them about how to give feedback in the Cleanliness Survey.

The other civic bodies taking part in the next Cleanliness Survey, including Gwalior, Ujjain and Jabalpur, too, have a very strong social media reach.

Gwalior Municipal Corporation’s official page has 24,000 followers. But the activities on social media by Jabalpur and Ujjain civic bodies are weak.