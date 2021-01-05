Weak social media reach may cost Bhopal Municipal Corporation Swachhata ranking

Bhopal: Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) may lose ranking in the Cleanliness Survey, 2021, due to weak social media presence.
Public feedback holds 2,400 points out of a total of 6,000 points in the Cleanliness Survey. In the survey, 40 per cent of the points will be decided by online feedback, including calls on a number provided by the Union government and 60 per cent will be decided by feedback taken by teams while they are on a visit to the cities.
Bhopal followers
Bhopal has nearly 3,000 social media followers on its official page related to the Swachh Mission. To raise awareness about feedback, social media has proved to be a strong medium in the past, as well.
In talks with residents: "The residents are being approached by us to give their feedback about the city in the survey. Apart from social media, we’re also holding talks with the residents to share information about the feedback and its importance in the survey."MP Singh, additional commissioner in BMC
At a time when Dewas Municipal Corporation has nearly 20,000-plus downloads on their official app and over 30,000 followers on their official page, the figures of BMC followers are disappointing, with only 3,000 followers on the official page related to the Swachhata Mission. Bhopal’s Swachh Map app, on the other hand, is missing from Play Store.
Indore followers
Similarly, Indore Municipal Corporation’s Swachhata page has over 58,000 followers. These pages and apps enable the civic bodies to reach out to the public and inform them about how to give feedback in the Cleanliness Survey.
The other civic bodies taking part in the next Cleanliness Survey, including Gwalior, Ujjain and Jabalpur, too, have a very strong social media reach.
Gwalior Municipal Corporation’s official page has 24,000 followers. But the activities on social media by Jabalpur and Ujjain civic bodies are weak.
