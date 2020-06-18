No immediate impact on business: Bhopal traders' boycott call for Chinese goods

BHOPAL: The impact of boycotting Chinese products is yet to be seen on business in old Bhopal. However, a prolonged boycott will hit the business hard, said traders.
According to them the impact of business including medicines, toys, electrical and electronics would be 99%.
Vikas Rathore, owner of Pankaj Electronics, Jumerati Road, said it is too early to say the impact. It will clear after one or two weeks because customers are still not much aware regarding such issues. He said most of goods are local, only 33% items mainly fans are made in china. “So, it will not affect much our business,” Vikas said.
Rajneesh Jain, owner of Ashish Gift Centre, Marwadi Road, said 95% gifts and toys mostly electronics are made in China. Customers buy it because they don’t get any other alternatives. They will not stop until they get other options, he said.
Bhagat Modi, owner of Ramesh Electrical, Ghora Nakkas said they don’t have Chinese goods now. He said they used to buy electric lights made in China but its sale is season-based. Customers generally demand it during Ganesh Utsav, Durga Puja and Diwali, he said.
Anil Sadana, owner of Krishna Mobile in Chaitanya Complex, Ghora Nakkas said boycott may hit our business because they have 90% Chinese items including mobile phones and its accessories. Still the number of customers is already. One of customers called me up today and said he demanded new model of Samsung mobile phone not Oppo and Vivo, he said
Similarly, Akash Balwani, owner of SS Mobile in the same complex said still no customers denied to buy Chinese items. But if it happens so, it will hit not only his business but also all 300 mobile shops in the complex because they all have 99% Chinese items. “Neither businessman no public have any other choice,” he said.
Mohan Kumar, owner of Lovely Mobile & Accessories, Ghora Nakkas said rate of customers are already not buying mobile phones because its rate has increased by 30% due to lockdown. Besides, they are not getting fresh Chinese items, they are selling old one, he said.
Bharat owner of Raj Medical Agency, Chaitanya Complex, Ghora Nakkas, said The business of medicine companies will affect 100% because 70% antibiotics, 80% painkillers and raw materials of all injectable products are from for medicines are from China. And the price of these items is 40% less in comparison to Indian items,” he said.
According to its publicity on social media, it seems it will hit business, Raminder Singh, owner of Punjab Cycle Store, Ghora Nakkas, said. “We hardly have 12% Chinese goods,” he said.
Romesh Jain, owner of J S Tyres, Hamidia Road said still their business is not affected.
