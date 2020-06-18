No immediate impact on business: Bhopal traders' boycott call for Chinese goods

BHOPAL: The impact of boycotting Chinese products is yet to be seen on business in old Bhopal. However, a prolonged boycott will hit the business hard, said traders.

According to them the impact of business including medicines, toys, electrical and electronics would be 99%.

Vikas Rathore, owner of Pankaj Electronics, Jumerati Road, said it is too early to say the impact. It will clear after one or two weeks because customers are still not much aware regarding such issues. He said most of goods are local, only 33% items mainly fans are made in china. “So, it will not affect much our business,” Vikas said.

Rajneesh Jain, owner of Ashish Gift Centre, Marwadi Road, said 95% gifts and toys mostly electronics are made in China. Customers buy it because they don’t get any other alternatives. They will not stop until they get other options, he said.