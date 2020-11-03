Nippy Air: Night temperature registers sharp fall in MP

A sharp drop in night temperature has brought in the chill in state. The minimum temperature in Nowgaon, Raisen, and Gwalior dipped to 10 degrees Celsius on Monday night.

The night temperature varied from 12 degrees Celsius to 15 degrees Celsius at most places but some districts registered sharp fall in minimum temperature.

Raisen recorded a drop of 5.5 degree Celsius with night temperature hovering around 9.5 degrees Celsius. Gwalior recorded a minimum temperature of 10.9 degree Celsius, which was 3.5 degrees below normal.

Nowgaon recorded minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, which was 4.3 degrees below normal. Its maximum temperature at 32.5 degrees Celsius was slightly above normal. Hoshangabad recorded drop of 3.3 degrees in minimum temperature, which was 15.1 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, Bhopal recorded a minimum temperature of 12.8 degree Celsius which was 3.2 degree Celsius below normal. There was drop of 1.8 degree Celsius in night temperature. However, day temperature was 30.3 degree Celsius which was almost normal.

Indore also recorded day as well as night temperature almost normal. It recorded a maximum temperature of 30.6 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 15.4 degree Celsius. Seoni recorded departure of 4.4 degree Celsius from normal in night temperature. It recorded minimum temperature of 15.0 degree Celsius