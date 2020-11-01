Bhopal: Winter sets in as nights turn cold

The winter has set in as the night temperature has been decreasing in the state for last couple of days. Night temperature is below normal at most places though days remain hot.

The minimum temperature dropped by almost two degrees Celsius in state capital on Saturday night. It minimum temperature at 13.5 degrees Celsius was 2.5 degrees below normal. There was drop of night temperature by 1.9 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, city recorded maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius, which was slightly below normal.

Indore recorded maximum temperature of 29.9 degree Celsius, which was 1.5 degrees below normal while it recorded minimum temperature of 16.5 degrees Celsius, which was 1.1 degrees above normal. Pachmarhi recorded day temperature of 27 degrees Celsius. Its night temperature was 15 degrees Celsius.

As per meteorological department, minimum temperature is falling in state consistently. Temperature will further decrease. The trend of temperature is similar in almost all the places in the state.